Calemme: “Definito l’arrivo di McTominay in città, i dettagli”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Secondo quanto riporta il giornalista di As Mirko Calemme sul suo profilo X, McTominay è atteso all’aeroporto di Capodichino domani alle 11:30. Si prospetta un altro bagno di folla tra i tifosi azzurri per il prossimo acquisto del Napoli di Conte.

