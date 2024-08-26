Graziani: “Lukaku decisivo, Napoli da prime 4 con il belga”

Antonio Duca
Ciccio Graziani, ex calciatore, ha parlato a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli di Lukaku.

Le sue parole: “Lukaku decisivo in ogni squadra, anche nel Napoli potrà esserlo. Con lui azzurri da prime quattro”.

