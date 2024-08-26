Del Genio: “Napoli compatto e determinato, giusto giocare così”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Paolo Del Genio si è espresso sui propri canali social dopo la vittoria del Napoli.

Il noto giornalista sportivo ha esaltato la compattezza e la determinazione degli azzurri, in un momento in cui al Napoli mancano ancora molti acquisti.

