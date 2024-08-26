Alvino: “Skriniar fuori budget, non verrà a Napoli”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
Alvino:

Carlo Alvino, noto giornalista sportivo, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Goal sul Napoli e su Skriniar.

Queste le sue parole: “Sono sicuro che non verrà a Napoli Skriniar, il calciatore è forte ma ad ogni modo è anche fuori budget”.

