SOCIAL – Fiocco azzurro in casa Kvara! Il messaggio del Napoli

SOCIAL – Fiocco azzurro in casa Kvara!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
Napoli, parla Kvaratskhelia:

La SSC Napoli riporta gli auguri sul suo profilo X alla nascita del maschio primogenito in casa Kvaratskhelia. Ecco cosa scrive:

“Congratulazioni a mamma Nitsa e papà Khvicha da tutto il Club per la nascita del piccolo Damiane!”

