Sky – Osimhen si allena da solo: le ultime sul suo futuro

Antonio Duca
Romano su Osimhen:

Victor Osimhen si allena da solo.

Secondo quanto riportato da Sky, infatti, il nigeriano non ha seguito la squadra nell’allenamento odierno ma ha scelto di allenarsi da solo. Oramai si attende solo la cessione.

