Sky – La Lazio spinge per Folorunsho: si attende la risposta del Napoli

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-
TMW - Folorunsho-Napoli, accordo vicino per il rinnovo fino al 2029

Secondo quanto riportato dal Sky Sport, la Lazio sarebbe forte ora su Folorunsho.

I biancocelesti vorrebbero offrire un prestito di due anni con obbligo di riscatto.

Articolo precedenteSchira – Il Napoli prova a chiudere con 25 milioni per Lukaku: le ultime
Articolo successivoTuttomercatoweb – 4 club sul giovane talento Gioielli: parte l’asta

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE