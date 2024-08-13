Repubblica – Lazio fortemente interessata a Folorunsho, gli aggiornamenti

Antonio Duca
Di Marzio:

La Lazio sarebbe forte su Folorunsho.

Secondo quanto riportato anche da La Repubblica, infatti, i biancocelesti vorrebbe restare sui 10 milioni di euro, non andare oltre. Mentre il Napoli ne chiede complessivamente 15, 12 più 3 di bonus.

