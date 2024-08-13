Montervino: “Il Napoli entrerà tra le prime quattro”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

L’ex Napoli Montervino ha parlato a Radio Sportiva.

Le sue parole: “Sono sicuro che il Napoli entrerà tra le prime quattro. Gli azzurri si rinforzeranno sul mercato e sono fiducioso su Conte”.

Articolo precedenteSky – Osimhen si allena da solo: le ultime sul suo futuro

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE