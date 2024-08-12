Sky – Cajuste ha svolto le visite mediche con il Brentford

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Tutto concluso per Cajuste al Brentford.

Notizia riportata da Sky, secondo cui l’ex centrocampista del Napoli avrebbe effettauto le consuete visite mediche nella giornata odierna. Affare da prestito con obbligo di riscatto.

