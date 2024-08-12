Il Mattino – Ci saranno altre due cessioni: via un difensore e un attaccante

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Come riportato dall’edizione odierna de Il Mattino, ci saranno altre due cessioni in casa Napoli.

In difesa andrà via uno Natan e Juan Jesus, mentre in attacco uno tra Simeone e Raspadori, con il primo maggiormente indiziato a lasciare Napoli.

