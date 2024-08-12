Di Marzio – Su Osimhen attenzione anche all’Arsenal, le ultime

Antonio Duca
Il giornalista Gianluca Di Marzio ha parlato al portale Il Giornale.it.

Le sue parole: “Attenzione ad Osimhen, sul quale potrebbe inserirsi anche l’Arsenal last minute. ADL ha fretto di cedere il calciatore”.

