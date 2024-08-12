Di Marzio: “Koopmeiners già in orbita Napoli, poi Juve decisiva”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Di Marzio a Il Giornale.it ha parlato anche di Koopmeiners.

Le sue parole: “Su Koopmeiners già c’era il Napoli e l’Atalanta aveva detto no ad un’offerta diu 48 milioni di euro. Juve decisiva per forzare un calciatore che già voleva andare via”.

