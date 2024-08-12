Coppa Italia – La Salernitana rimonta lo Spezia e batte i liguri ai rigori

Antonio Duca
La Salernitana supera lo Spezia ai sedicesimi di finale della Coppa Italia 2024/2025 dopo aver rimontato due reti di svantaggio.

I granata hanno pareggiato i conti grazie ad un super Dia, che ha trascinato i padroni di casa con una doppietta.

