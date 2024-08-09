Sky – Gaetano-Cagliari: la trattativa procede verso la chiusura

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
Gaetano, il Parma su di lui: Conte vuole valutarlo

Come riportato da Gianluca di Marzio, giornalista di Sky, la trattativa tra Gaetano ed il Cagliari è in stato avanzato. Questo il virgolettato: “Procede bene la trattativa tra Gaetano ed il Cagliari. I rossoblu fanno di tutto per chiudere a breve”.

