Schira: “Il Napoli non vuole vendere Elia Caprile, rifiutate per il portiere due offerte”

Pasquale Arena
Napoli, Ag. Caprile:

Il Napoli vuole tenere Elia Caprile, puntando tanto sul giovane portiere arrivato la scorsa stagione dal Bari. Come scrive sul proprio account X Nicolò Schira per lui gli azzurri hanno rifiutato già 2 offerte, chiedendo per lui 25 milioni di euro”.

