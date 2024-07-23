Kiss Kiss Napoli – Ngonge rimane a Napoli: nessuna possibilità di cessione

Antonio Duca
Ngonge al tifoso:

Cyril Ngonge rimarrà al Napoli.

Ne ha parlato Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli stamane, secondo cui l’entourage del belga avrebbe confermato la volontà dell’allenatore di tenerlo in rosa. Nessuna cessione in vista per l’ex Verona.

