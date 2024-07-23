Campagna abbonamenti Napoli – Inizia la fase 2: i dettagli

Come riporta la SSC Napoli su X, oggi inizia la Fase 2 della campagna abbonamenti. Questa fase è dedicata a chi era già abbonato lo scorso anno e desidera cambiare posto o settore.

Questo il tweet del Napoli con il link per rinnovare l’abbonamento:

