Maifredi: “Conte è una vera garanzia, con Lukaku può dire la sua anche per lo scudetto”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Maifredi è intervenuto ai microfoni de La Gazzetta dello Sport per parlare di Napoli.

Le sue parole su Conte: “Conte è una vera garanzia in panchina, se arriva anche Lukaku sono sicuro che il Napoli potrà dire la sua anche per lo scudetto”.

Articolo precedenteSOCIAL – Il Chelsea esclude Lukaku dal ritiro in USA: indizio di mercato in chiave Napoli?

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE