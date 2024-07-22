Braida: “Conte è un allenatore davvero bravo, è in grado di dare un’identità”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Ariedo Braida è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli su Conte.

Le sue parole: “Conte è un allenatore davvero bravo, credo sia in grado di dare una forte identità alla squadra che allena. Ha fatto sempre bene”.

