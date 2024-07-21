Schira: “Il Napoli ha ceduto in prestito il suo giovane talento, le cifre”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Nicolò Schira, giornalista, riporta sul suo profilo X che il Napoli ha ceduto in prestito il giovane talento Gianluca Vigliotti della Primavera. Ecco dove giocherà l’azzurrino:

Gianluca Vigliotti (classe 2005) alla Cavese dal Napoli in prestito“.

