Ssc Napoli, Bianchini: “Settimana prossima ci sarà un nuovo annuncio

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
SSC Napoli, Bianchini:

Bianchini, Chief Revenue Officer della Ssc Napoli, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Crc. Queste le sue parole: “Settimana prossima annunceremo un nuovo partner importante che farà piacere soprattutto ai più giovani”.

Articolo precedenteCilli: “Hermoso ha aperto alla possibilità di giocare in Italia. Buongiorno? Top player assoluto”
Articolo successivoScotto: “Koopmeiners è in uscita e il Napoli prova ad inserirsi. La situazione”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE