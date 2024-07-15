Manuel Parlato – Hermoso ad un passo dal Napoli: per l’ufficialità serve una cessione

Antonio Duca
Antonio Duca
-

Manuel Parlato, giornalista corrispondente per Sportitalia, ha fornito le ultime notizie sull’affare Hermoso.

Secondo Parlato l’affare sarebbe stato già chiuso ma per il passaggio definitivo servirebbe almeno una cessione in difesa.

