Di Gennaro: “Ci sono pochi attaccanti in giro, Lukaku al posto di Osimhen”

Antonio Duca
L’ex calciatore Antonio Di Gennaro è intervenuto a Radio TMW parlando del Napoli.

La sua opinione sull’attacco: “Non sono tanti gli attaccanti da poter aquistare. Se va via Osimhen il Napoli andrà su Lukaku. Come lui ce ne sono pochi”.

