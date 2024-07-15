Cronache di Spogliatoio – Dorgu obiettivo per il centrocampo azzurro

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Il nome di Dorgu piace e non poco alla dirigenza partenopea.

Secondo quanto riportato da Cronache di Spogliatoio, infatti, il Lecce vorrebbe tenere il calciatore che piace al club del patron ADL.

