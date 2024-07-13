Orlando: “Greenwood farebbe un grande campionato con Conte”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Orlando, ex calciatore, è intervenuto ai microfoni di TMW Radio. Queste le sue parole: “Greenwood-Napoli? Ha avuto dei problemi in carriera ma è un talento pazzesco. Con Conte potrebbe fare un grande campionato”.

