ULTIM’ORA – Buongiorno arrivato a Roma: “Un saluto ai tifosi azzurri”

Scritto da:
Abdou Thiam
-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9S5O8bN5-d/?igsh=MWQ0bmhrZWx0MDlzaA==

Articolo precedenteTMW – Domani mattina Buongiorno sosterrà le visite mediche col Napoli, nel pomeriggio la firma fino al 2029

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE