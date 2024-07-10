Sky – Il Napoli cede in prestito un giovane al Bari, ecco di chi si tratta

Secondo quanto riporta sul suo profilo il giornalista Sky Gianluca Di Marzio, il Napoli ha ceduto in prestito il giovane Lorenzo Sgarbi al Bari. In serata arriverà la firma dell’attaccante classe 2001 del Napoli, con il club pugliese.

