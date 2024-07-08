ULTIM’ORA: Leonardo Spinazzola a Villa Stuart per le visite mediche

Carlo Ritondale
Da pochi minuti Leonardo Spinazzola è arrivato a Villa Stuart per sostenere le visite mediche di rito, poi la firma sul contratto con il Napoli.

