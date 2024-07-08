Sacchi: “A Conte auguro il meglio, mette il 100% in quello che fa”

Antonio Duca
Arrigo Sacchi ha parlato a Il Messaggero di Antonio Conte.

Parole al miele per il tecnico leccese: “Auguro tutto il bene possibile ad Antonio Conte, se lo merita. Da il 100% in tutto quello che fa”.

