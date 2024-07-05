Torino, Vagnati: “Buongiorno? Valuteremo insieme il da farsi”

Salvatore Moriello
Vagnati, ds del Torino, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni dell’evento United for Meyer. Queste le sue parole: “Per Buongiorno sono momenti delicati, stiamo valutando insieme cosa fare”.

