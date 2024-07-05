Sky – Il Napoli vuole accontentare Kvara ma non c’è fretta

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Come riportato dai colleghi di Sky Sport, il Napoli vuole accontentare Kvaratskhelia con un prolungamento ed un aumento dell’ingaggio. Anche se non si dovesse riuscire a trovare l’intesa, però, il giocatore ha ancora tre anni di contratto.

Articolo precedenteSky, Di Marzio: “Zanoli sarà un nuovo giocatore del Genoa”
Articolo successivoAusilio: “Buongiorno? Nessuno dell’Inter ha parlato con il suo agente”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE