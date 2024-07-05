Ausilio: “Buongiorno? Nessuno dell’Inter ha parlato con il suo agente”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Ausilio, ds dell’Inter, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni. Queste le sue dichiarazioni: Buongiorno? Nessuno dell’Inter ha parlato con il suo agente. La nostra squadra è a posto così, De Vrij non è sul mercato e per noi è un giocatore importante”.

