Romano annuncia: “La Juventus vuole vendere Chiesa. La situazione”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Secondo quanto riporta su X il giornalista Matteo Moretto con Fabrizio Romano, la Juventus è pronta a vendere Chiesa, in quanto non rientrerebbe nel progetto di Thiago Motta. Il contratto dell’attaccante italiano scadrà nel 2025.

Articolo precedenteSky – Buongiorno a cena col suo agente per decidere il futuro! Il punto
Articolo successivoVideo Sky – Buongiorno a cena col suo agente, si decide il futuro

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE