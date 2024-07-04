Dazn – L’Inter si inserisce nella trattativa per Hermoso! Il punto

Paolo Graus
Secondo quanto riporta il giornalista Dazn Orazio Accomando sul suo profilo X, l’Inter ha chiesto informazioni all’entourage di Mario Hermoso. Il Napoli non ha ancora chiuso e i nerazzurri provano il colpaccio a zero.

