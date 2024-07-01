EX NAPOLI – Allan va al Botafogo: l’ex Napoli approda in Brasile

Antonio Duca
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

L’ex Napoli Allan ha firmato da poche ore con il Botafogo.

Il centrocampista approda dunque in Brasile.

