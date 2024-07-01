El Chiringuito – L’Al-Ittihad propone 12 milioni annui per Hermoso

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Dalla Spagna, precisamente da El Chiringuito, sarebbe emersa una voce riguardante Hermoso.

Un club arabo, l’Al-Ittihad avrebbe infatti proposto ben 12 milioni annui per 3 stagioni al difensore.

