Ufficiale – Prima esperienza da tecnico per l’ex Napoli Paolo Cannavaro, allenerà in Serie C

Prima esperienza da allenatore anche per Paolo Cannavaro, dopo l’esperienza da secondo al fianco di suo fratello Fabio. Per lui contratto con la Pro Vercelli, che ha oggi ufficializzato l’accordo con l’difensore di Napoli e Sassuolo.

