Sportitalia – Nuovi contatti con gli agenti di Spinazzola: Manna al lavoro

Salvatore Moriello
Longari, esperto di calciomercato, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Sportitalia su Spinazzola. Queste le sue parole: “Il Napoli sta avendo nuovi contatti con gli agenti di Spinazzola: il giocatore si svincolerà dalla Roma”.

