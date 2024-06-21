Cammaroto: “Conte ha in testa anche il nome di Frank Kessie”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Cammaroto, giornalista, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Punto Zero. Queste le sue parole: “Conte ha in testa il nome di Kessie, anche il calciatore vorrebbe tornare in Europa. Bisogna convincere il club arabo, formula del prestito”.

