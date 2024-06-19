Accomando: Marin ad un passo dal Napoli, il Real manterrà l’opzione di recompra per 28 milioni

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-

Sul suo profilo ufficiale di Twitter Orazio Accomando annuncia che il Napoli è vicino a Marin del Real Madrid per 12 milioni in più il Real manterrà opzione di recompra per 28 milioni per il giocatore.

Articolo precedenteDe Maggio: “Rafa Marin, possibile annuncio già oggi! Gaetano, si inserisce la Fiorentina”
Articolo successivoKKN – Buongiorno, il Napoli alza la posta ma c’è un forte inserimento dell’Inter. I dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE