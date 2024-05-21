TMW – ecco il programma delle partite di stasera, c’è il playoff di B



In questo martedì 21 maggio 2024, ci sono diversi appuntamenti sportivi. I play-off di Serie B proseguono con la partita tra Catanzaro e Cremonese in programma alle 20.30. Inoltre, si svolgeranno i play-off di Serie C, con i seguenti incontri in contemporanea alle 20.30: Catania contro Avellino, Vicenza contro Padova, Juventus Next Gen contro Carrarese e Benevento contro Torres.

19.30 Italia-Polonia (Europei Under 17) – UEFA.TV

20.30 Catanzaro-Cremonese (Playoff Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

20.30 Catania-Avellino (Playoff Serie C) – RAI SPORT e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

20.30 Vicenza-Padova (Playoff Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253)

20.30 Juventus Next Gen-Carrarese (Playoff Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)

20.30 Benevento-Torres (Playoff Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255)