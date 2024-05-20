Serie A – Il Bologna comanda per 2-0 sulla Juve: all’intervallo decisive le reti di Calafiori e Castro

Antonio Duca
Il Bologna di Thiago Motta conduce per 2-0 all’intervallo contro la Juve.

Decidono Calafiori e Castro al termine dei primi 45′.

