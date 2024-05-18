Galeone: “De Laurentiis farà un pensierino per ingaggiare Allegri”

Salvatore Moriello
Galeone, giornalista, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni alla Gazzetta dello Sport. Queste le sue parole: “Non credo che Allegri abbia bisogno di soldi. Sono sicuro che De Laurentiis farà un pensierino per il toscano, è da sempre un suo estimatore”.

