Fiocco rosa per Raspadori, è nata sua figlia Camilla! L’annuncio social

Fiocco rosa in casa Napoli, oggi è un giorno speciale per Jack Raspadori. Oggi, 9 maggio, è nata Camilla. Questo il commento dell’attaccante azzurro: “In un istante sei diventata la gioia più grande della nostra vita”.

