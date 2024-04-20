Gautieri: “Non credo che Montella allenerà il Napoli”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Gautieri, allenatore, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “Non penso che Montella possa essere appetibile per il Napoli, ha sposato a pieno il progetto della nazionale turca”.

