Tmw – ecco le gare del 9 aprile 2024, grande serata Champions

In questa serata del martedì 9 aprile 2024 ci sono diversi appuntamenti calcistici di grande interesse. Alle 21:00 si terranno due incontri cruciali della Champions League, con il Real Madrid che affronterà il Manchester City e l’Arsenal che sfiderà il Bayern Monaco. Inoltre, ci saranno partite anche nel campionato di Championship, nell’Elite Round e nelle Qualificazioni Europei femminili.
16.00 Italia-Inghilterra Under 19 femminile (Elite Round) – SITO FIGC
18.15 Finlandia-Italia femminile (Qualificazioni Europei) – RAI 2
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT UNO e INFINITY+
21.00 Real Madrid-Manchester City (Champions League) – CANALE 5, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 252)
21.00 Arsenal-Bayern (Champions League) – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e INFINITY+
21.00 Leeds-Sunderland (Championship) – DAZN