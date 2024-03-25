Del Genio: “Raspadori continua a non convincermi da prima punta”

Antonio Duca
Antonio Duca
-

Paolo Del Genio è intervenuto a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli sul Napoli.

Ecco quanto detto su Raspadori: “Continuo a pensare che Raspadori non sia una prima punta, ogni volta che viene scelto in quella posizione, anche in Nazionale, ne ho la conferma”.

