Dalla Turchia: Napoli, rilancio monstre per Sudakov! I dettagli.

Napoli are planning to make a new offer of 55 million euros for Shakhtar Donetsk's 21-year-old Ukrainian player Georgiy Sudakov.



▪️ Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus continue to be linked with the 21-year-old Ukrainian player.