LIVE – Sassuolo-Napoli: ancora Osimhen per il 3 a 1 azzurro

Scritto da:
Vincenzo La Montagna
-

Brutto errore in impostazione della difesa del Sassuolo, che regala il pallone a Politano. L’ala azzurra serve un profondità Osimhen che buca ancora una volta consigli, fissando il risultato sull’1 a 3.

